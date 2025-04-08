GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

