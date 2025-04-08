GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GCT Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million -$2.00 million -5.41 GCT Semiconductor Competitors $29.51 billion $592.42 million 44.73

GCT Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. GCT Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81% GCT Semiconductor Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GCT Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCT Semiconductor Competitors 2548 10124 19835 709 2.56

GCT Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.37%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 565.71%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor peers beat GCT Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

