Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 968,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 199,350 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

