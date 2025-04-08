Goldplat (LON:GDP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 671368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

Goldplat Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.74 million, a P/E ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

