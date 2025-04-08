Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $177.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $146.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

