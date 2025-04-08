Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $206.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,979,036.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $175.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

