GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

