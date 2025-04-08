HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Price

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

