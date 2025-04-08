HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for KYTX Q1 Earnings

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.57. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.