HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for NRIX Q1 Earnings

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

