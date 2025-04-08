Head to Head Analysis: Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) vs. Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR)

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Liquidmetal Technologies -127.63% -4.30% -4.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $299,021.00 366.15 N/A N/A N/A Liquidmetal Technologies $510,000.00 161.87 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Liquidmetal Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aduro Clean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aduro Clean Technologies and Liquidmetal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro Clean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,198.70%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. It offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and engages in product licensing activities. In addition, the company partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquid metal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.