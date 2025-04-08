Head-To-Head Contrast: BitFuFu (FUFU) versus Its Rivals

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BitFuFu to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BitFuFu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 BitFuFu Competitors 499 1931 3080 118 2.50

BitFuFu currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 52.02%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million $10.49 million 12.37 BitFuFu Competitors $3.31 billion $453.49 million 6.03

BitFuFu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. BitFuFu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu’s rivals have a beta of 5.13, indicating that their average stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% BitFuFu Competitors -95.01% -19.90% -3.72%

Summary

BitFuFu beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.