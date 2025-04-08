Head to Head Review: Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Argentina and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 2 3.33

Lithium Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Lithium Argentina’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Argentina and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Argentina and Lundin Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A N/A $1.29 billion ($0.09) -20.67 Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 1.74 $241.56 million ($0.26) -26.19

Lithium Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lithium Argentina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

