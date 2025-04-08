Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 66727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.41. The stock has a market cap of £66.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams bought 5,280 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £5,068.80 ($6,452.14). Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

