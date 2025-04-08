Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,132,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

