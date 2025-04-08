Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $72.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 2,446,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.