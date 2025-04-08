Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

