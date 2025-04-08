Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Huntsman worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 31,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 95,962 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.5 %

HUN stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.