Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Huntsman worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 31,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 95,962 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Huntsman Stock Down 2.5 %
HUN stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.85.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
