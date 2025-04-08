Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 486,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 96,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 18.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

