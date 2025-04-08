Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

