Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $19.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.70.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
