Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $19.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,114,000 after buying an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.