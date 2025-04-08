Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 4.3 %

INGR opened at $125.20 on Monday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.