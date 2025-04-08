Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $164,397.66 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get nCino alerts:

April Rieger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00.

nCino Stock Up 1.3 %

nCino stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 46.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 344,269 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $70,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.