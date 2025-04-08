InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 2.3 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of IDCC opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.92. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.