Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,445,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 336,647 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $25.03.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
