Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,445,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 336,647 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 528,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 438,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

