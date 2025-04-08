Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 904.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

