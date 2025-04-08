Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $186.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $69,887,912. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $3,026,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

