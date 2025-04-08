Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Revived IPO) (MENS) Plans to Raise $22 Million in April 16th IPO

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Revived IPO) (MENS) is planning to raise $22 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,700,000 shares at $7.50-$8.50 per share.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Revived IPO) has a market cap of $605.7 million.

Joseph Stone Capital LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Revived IPO) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “*Note: The stock in this IPO is being issued by the holding company. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a science-drivenÂ biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia (primarily Taiwan and mainland China). Since our inception in 2002, we have been dedicated to the research and development of new drugs with high safety and efficacy. Through 20Â years of efforts, we have built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stageÂ drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and commercialization. Leveraging our strong research and development capabilities and proprietary platform, we have been developing a series of drug candidates, including one core drug candidate at NDA stage, one clinical-stageÂ key drug candidate and other preclinical-stageÂ drug candidates. Among our drug candidates, we have filed the new drug application, or NDA, for MCS-2Â in the U.S.Â One of our clinical-stageÂ key drug candidates, PCP, is in the PhaseÂ II trials stage in Taiwan. Another preclinical-stageÂ key drug candidate, IC, is under preclinical studies. Our pipeline features three innovative and differentiated new drug candidates, and we are developing them for (i) the treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia/lower urinary tract symptoms, or BPH/LUTS, (ii) prostate cancer prevention, and (iii) the treatment of interstitial cystitis, respectively. MCS-2:Â Â Â Â MCS-2Â is our new drug candidate developed for unmet medical needs of BPH/LUTS treatment. MCS-2Â is expected to be our core product in the future. MCS-2Â is a softgel containing patented active pharmaceutical ingredients of carotenoid chylomicrons. MCS-2Â contains carotenoids, and we have further developed MCS-2Â formulation using chylomicrons, a type of lipoprotein particles in human body, for the improvement of bioavailability. MCS-2Â has a powerful antioxidant capacity and can reduce inflammatory cytokines. It takes effect by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation and has a dose-responseÂ effect. We have completed the four PhaseÂ III clinical trials for MCS-2Â in the U.S. and Taiwan, including two pivotal trials and two open-labelÂ extension study trials. The pooled study results of our phaseÂ III clinical trials on MCS-2Â show that the primary endpoint (namely, the change in the total scores derived from the International Prostate Symptom Score system, orÂ I-PSS, which is a validated, reproducible scoring system that measures severity of lower urinary tract symptoms and responses to therapeutics) has reached statistical significance and exhibited safety profile. We submitted a new drug application of MCS-2Â using Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient-1, or API-1, to the U.S. FDA in December 2021 and received a filing confirmation letter from U.S. FDA on FebruaryÂ 22, 2022. However, after reviewing our application materials, the U.S. FDA has suggested us to identify an additional resource for API-1, in case of a short supply of API-1. After a due research and development, we have identified Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient-2, or API-2, an ingredient that has the same composition of API-1, the patent of which is owned by us. We have submitted the comparative data of API-1Â and API-2Â for U.S. FDAâ€™s review. Once the U.S. FDA requires us to conduct any specific additional study after finishing the review, we may submit the relevant study data to the U.S. FDA by the end of 2024. BPH/LUTS is the most common urinary tract disease in the middle-agedÂ male population. According to FrostÂ & Sullivan, the global prevalence of BPH increased from 88.4Â million in 2017 to 94.2Â million in 2020, representing an increase of 6.5%. The global BPH drugs market increased from US$3.7Â billion in 2017 to US$4.1Â billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 4.6%. We are establishing a strong sales and marketing team that is expected to consist of employees with rich experience in relevant areas and our target markets, and plan to work with both domestic and international business partners to seize the great market opportunities and to help more patients reduce their distress caused by BPH/LUTS and drug side effects caused by chemical drugs. PCP:Â Â Â Â PCP is our key new drug candidate developed for the prevention of prostate cancer. Similar to MCS-2, PCP works through its mechanism of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. PCP contains several types of patented active pharmaceutical ingredients of carotenoid chylomicrons that reduce oxidative stress and inflammatory cytokines (IL-6), both of which are main causes of many chronic inflammatory diseases. PCP and MCS-2Â are essentially the same in terms of composition of active ingredients, dosage form, strength and route of administration; however, they are different drug candidates targeting different indications. We are conducting phaseÂ II clinical trials of PCP in Taiwan. Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. In general, the more quickly prostate cells grow and divide, the more chances there are for mutations to occur. According to FrostÂ & Sullivan, the global prevalence of prostate cancer increased from 10.0Â million in 2017 to 11.2Â million in 2020, representing a CAGR of 3.9%. The global prostate cancer market increased from US$9.7Â billion in 2017 to US$12.6Â billion in 2019, representing a CAGR of 9.1%. In addition, the prostate-specificÂ antigen abnormal population, or PSA abnormal population, representing men over 40Â years old with a prostate-specificÂ antigen test value of 4.0 ng/ml or higher, is exposed to a high risk of prostate cancer. From 2015 to 2020, the total number of PSA abnormal populations in the U.S., Taiwan and China increased from 5.0Â million to 5.3Â million. IC:Â Â Â Â IC is our additional key new drug candidate which is composed of polysorbate loaded micelles as nanocarriers which can be used in the intravenous injection and intravesical instillation. The micelles enhance the bioavailability by prolonging the duration of stay in the bladder and increase the penetration of drug across the bladder wall. IC/BPS, refers to a bladder pain disorder that is often associated with voiding symptomatology and other systemic chronic pain disorders. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Jyong Biotech Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 2.67 million shares – up from 2.33 million shares – and kept the price range at $7.50 to $8.50 – to raise $21.36 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated March 11, 2025. Background: Jyong Biotech Ltd. is offering 2.33 million shares (2,328,921 shares) at a price range of $7.50 to $8.50 to raise $18.64 million, according to its F-1/A filing on Feb. 6, 2025. The company has also changed its proposed stock symbol to “MENS” for its revived IPO – a switch from its previous symbol of “JYB” for its original IPO plans. Jyong Biotech Ltd. filed a new F-1 in 2024 without disclosing terms; estimated IPO proceeds are about $30.0 million. This is a NASDAQ listing – a change from the NYSE – American listing, which was the original venue. Joseph Stone Capital LLC is the new sole book-runner.)Â (Note: Jyong Biotech Ltd. withdrew its plans for an IPO in an SEC letter dated Dec. 20, 2023. The F-1 (prospectus) was filed on Aug. 17, 2023. In subsequent filings, the estimated proceeds were about $40 million. Spartan Capital was the sole book-runner for this original IPO, which was withdrawn in December 2023.) (Note: Jyong Biotech Ltd. filed its F-1 on Aug. 17, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The Taiwan-based company filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on March 16, 2023.)Â “.

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Revived IPO) was founded in 2002 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 23F-3, No. 95, Section 1, Xintai 5th Road, Xizhi District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, 221 and can be reached via phone at +886-2-2732-5205 or on the web at https://www.healtheverbiotech.com/.

