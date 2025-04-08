Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 2562051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £991,616.44, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

