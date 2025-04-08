Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $15.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $13.26 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 280.30, a current ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 270.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

