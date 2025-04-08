Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 10629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Keppel Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

