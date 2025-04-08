KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 4,500 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of MLTX opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

