Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,461,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $90,700,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

