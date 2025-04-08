Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $99.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,805,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

