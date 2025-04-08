Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 686600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$353,527.08. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total value of C$78,022.35. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

