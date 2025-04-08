Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 827552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.19).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,645.62). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.13), for a total value of £15,301.91 ($19,477.99). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

