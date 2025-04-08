LPA Group (LON:LPA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.03 ($0.67).
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.26.
LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.
Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.
The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.
