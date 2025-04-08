LPL Financial LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,566 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 608,491 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

