Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.09 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.09.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

