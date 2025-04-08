Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.