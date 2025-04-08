Mizuho Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $12.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TALO. Stephens cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

