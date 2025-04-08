Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WFC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,343,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,892,000 after buying an additional 75,528 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.