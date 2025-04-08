Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 220.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.