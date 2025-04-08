Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 126296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

