National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

BNS opened at C$63.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$60.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.14. The firm has a market cap of C$77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

