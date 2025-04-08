New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 52900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About New Zealand Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.