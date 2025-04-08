Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Cable One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.94 and a 1 year high of $437.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 229.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

