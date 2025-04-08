Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.