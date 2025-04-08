Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 202,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $60.83.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

