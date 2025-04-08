Norges Bank Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,949,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

